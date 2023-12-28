The New Orleans Pelicans (17-14) will host the Utah Jazz (13-18) after losing three straight home games.

Pelicans vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports

Pelicans vs Jazz Additional Info

Pelicans Stats Insights

The Pelicans make 48% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points lower than the Jazz have allowed to their opponents (48.2%).

New Orleans is 12-5 when it shoots higher than 48.2% from the field.

The Pelicans are the 12th best rebounding team in the league, the Jazz rank fourth.

The Pelicans score just 3.6 fewer points per game (115.7) than the Jazz allow (119.3).

New Orleans is 10-2 when scoring more than 119.3 points.

Pelicans Home & Away Comparison

The Pelicans are putting up 116.4 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 114.9 points per contest.

New Orleans allows 112.6 points per game in home games this year, compared to 114.1 in away games.

In home games, the Pelicans are draining 0.8 fewer threes per game (10.9) than in away games (11.7). They also sport a worse three-point percentage at home (35.2%) compared to on the road (37.7%).

