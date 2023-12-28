The Utah Jazz (13-18) visit the New Orleans Pelicans (17-14) after winning three straight road games. The Pelicans are favored by 8.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023. The point total for the matchup is set at 237.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pelicans vs. Jazz Odds & Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: BSNO and KJZZ

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pelicans -8.5 237.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pelicans Betting Records & Stats

In 10 of 31 games this season, New Orleans and its opponents have combined to score more than 237.5 points.

New Orleans has an average total of 229 in its matchups this year, 8.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Pelicans have gone 17-14-0 ATS this season.

New Orleans has entered the game as favorites 16 times this season and won eight, or 50%, of those games.

This season, New Orleans has won three of its four games when favored by at least -350 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Pelicans, based on the moneyline, is 77.8%.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pelicans vs Jazz Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pelicans vs. Jazz Over/Under Stats

Games Over 237.5 % of Games Over 237.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pelicans 10 32.3% 115.7 229.2 113.4 232.7 228.8 Jazz 13 41.9% 113.5 229.2 119.3 232.7 230.1

Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends

The Pelicans are 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall in their last 10 contests.

Six of Pelicans' past 10 outings have hit the over.

Against the spread, New Orleans has fared better at home, covering 10 times in 16 home games, and seven times in 15 road games.

The Pelicans average 115.7 points per game, only 3.6 fewer points than the 119.3 the Jazz give up.

When New Orleans puts up more than 119.3 points, it is 11-1 against the spread and 10-2 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Pelicans vs. Jazz Betting Splits

Pelicans and Jazz Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pelicans 17-14 1-2 15-16 Jazz 17-14 2-3 18-13

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pelicans vs. Jazz Point Insights

Pelicans Jazz 115.7 Points Scored (PG) 113.5 13 NBA Rank (PPG) 18 11-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 14-4 10-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 12-6 113.4 Points Allowed (PG) 119.3 13 NBA Rank (PAPG) 24 12-4 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 11-2 13-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 9-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.