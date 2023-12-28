The Utah Jazz (9-16), on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Smoothie King Center, play the New Orleans Pelicans (14-11). The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and KJZZ.

Pelicans vs. Jazz Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 28

Thursday, December 28 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSNO, KJZZ

Pelicans Players to Watch

Brandon Ingram averages 24.3 points, 5.2 assists and 5 boards per game.

Jonas Valanciunas puts up 14.3 points, 9.6 boards and 2.4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 1.3 blocks.

Zion Williamson posts 23.4 points, 4.8 assists and 5.7 rebounds per contest.

Herbert Jones averages 11.9 points, 2.9 assists and 4.4 rebounds.

Dyson Daniels posts 6.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. Defensively he averages 1.6 steals (seventh in league) and 0.4 blocks.

Jazz Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Collin Sexton gives the Jazz 13.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

On a per-game basis, Talen Horton-Tucker gets the Jazz 10.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Kelly Olynyk is putting up 7.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4 assists per game. He is making 53.2% of his shots from the floor.

Walker Kessler gets the Jazz 8.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1 assists per game while averaging 0.4 steals and 2.8 blocked shots.

Simone Fontecchio is averaging 8.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He is draining 45.8% of his shots from the field and 40.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 treys per contest.

Pelicans vs. Jazz Stat Comparison

Pelicans Jazz 114.9 Points Avg. 112 114.2 Points Allowed Avg. 119.8 47.7% Field Goal % 45% 35.7% Three Point % 35%

