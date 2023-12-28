Oktibbeha County, MS High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:32 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Oktibbeha County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Eupora High School at East Webster High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Maben, MS
- Conference: 2A Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holmes County Central High School at Starkville High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Flowood, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
