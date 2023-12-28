Herbert Jones could make a big impact for the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, versus the Utah Jazz.

In his last action, a 116-115 loss to the Grizzlies, Jones put up four points.

Below, we break down Jones' stats and trends to help you pick out the most appealing prop bets.

Herbert Jones Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 10.6 8.3 Rebounds 3.5 3.8 3.5 Assists -- 2.8 2.6 PRA -- 17.2 14.4 PR -- 14.4 11.8



Herbert Jones Insights vs. the Jazz

Jones has taken 7.9 shots per game this season and made 3.6 per game, which account for 7.8% and 7.5%, respectively, of his team's total.

Jones' opponents, the Jazz, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking second with 103.3 possessions per game, while his Pelicans average the eighth-most possessions per game with 102.2.

Defensively, the Jazz are ranked 24th in the league, giving up 119.3 points per game.

The Jazz are the sixth-ranked squad in the league, conceding 42.4 rebounds per contest.

The Jazz are the 28th-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 28.6 assists per game.

Herbert Jones vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/27/2023 32 10 4 0 2 0 1 11/25/2023 26 13 1 1 1 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.