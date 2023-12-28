Thursday's contest between the DePaul Blue Demons (8-5) and Alcorn State Braves (2-7) at Wintrust Arena has a projected final score of 79-55 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored DePaul, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on December 28.

The Braves lost their most recent matchup 83-59 against New Orleans on Wednesday.

Alcorn State vs. DePaul Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Alcorn State vs. DePaul Score Prediction

Prediction: DePaul 79, Alcorn State 55

Other SWAC Predictions

Alcorn State Schedule Analysis

Against the Nicholls Colonels on November 30, the Braves registered their best win of the season, a 54-46 home victory.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Braves are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 29th-most defeats.

Alcorn State Leaders

Zy'Nyia White: 10.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12)

10.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12) Destiny Brown: 7.4 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 43.1 FG%

7.4 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 43.1 FG% Nakia Cheatham: 8.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.7 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14)

8.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.7 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14) Kiarra Henderson: 4.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33.3 FG%

4.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33.3 FG% Akyriale Ford: 3.8 PTS, 33.3 FG%

Alcorn State Performance Insights

The Braves put up 50.1 points per game (354th in college basketball) while giving up 67.7 per contest (255th in college basketball). They have a -158 scoring differential and have been outscored by 17.6 points per game.

