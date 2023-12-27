Should you bet on Tyler Motte to score a goal when the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers meet up on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Tyler Motte score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Motte stats and insights

In two of 25 games this season, Motte has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Panthers.

Motte has no points on the power play.

Motte's shooting percentage is 7.1%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have conceded 86 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Panthers have two shutouts, and they average 18.2 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.

Motte recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 11:06 Away W 2-1 SO 12/21/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 11:29 Home W 5-4 12/19/2023 Blues 1 1 0 12:12 Home W 6-1 12/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 7:48 Away L 4-2 12/14/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 8:54 Away W 7-4 12/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 10:36 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 8:37 Away W 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 8:29 Away L 5-1 12/6/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:39 Home W 3-1 12/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 11:54 Home W 4-0

Lightning vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+

BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

