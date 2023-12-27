Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Panthers on December 27?
When the Tampa Bay Lightning play the Florida Panthers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Steven Stamkos score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Stamkos stats and insights
- In 11 of 32 games this season, Stamkos has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Panthers yet this season.
- On the power play he has six goals, plus 13 assists.
- Stamkos averages 2.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.9%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Panthers defensive stats
- On defense, the Panthers are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 86 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.
- So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.2 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Stamkos recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|21:23
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/21/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|20:54
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/19/2023
|Blues
|3
|0
|3
|15:48
|Home
|W 6-1
|12/16/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|20:49
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/14/2023
|Oilers
|4
|4
|0
|14:59
|Away
|W 7-4
|12/12/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|18:00
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/7/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|18:26
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/6/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|19:24
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/4/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|18:24
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/2/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|21:21
|Away
|L 8-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lightning vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.