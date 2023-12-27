Pike County, MS High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Pike County, Mississippi is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pike County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Natchez High School at McComb High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 27
- Location: McComb, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
