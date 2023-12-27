Should you bet on Nick Perbix to score a goal when the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers go head to head on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Nick Perbix score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Perbix stats and insights

  • Perbix is yet to score through 33 games this season.
  • He has not played against the Panthers yet this season.
  • Perbix has zero points on the power play.

Panthers defensive stats

  • The Panthers have conceded 86 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Panthers have two shutouts, and they average 18.2 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.

Perbix recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/23/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:13 Away W 2-1 SO
12/21/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:48 Home W 5-4
12/19/2023 Blues 1 0 1 19:28 Home W 6-1
12/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:41 Away L 4-2
12/14/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:19 Away W 7-4
12/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 14:26 Away L 4-1
12/9/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 13:56 Away W 4-3 OT
12/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:36 Away L 5-1
12/6/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:11 Home W 3-1
12/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 21:02 Home W 4-0

Lightning vs. Panthers game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

