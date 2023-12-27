For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Mikhail Sergachev a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Mikhail Sergachev score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Sergachev stats and insights

Sergachev has scored in two of 33 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Panthers.

He has picked up seven assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 3.8% of them.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have conceded 86 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.2 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.

Sergachev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 4:31 Home W 6-1 12/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 21:42 Away L 4-2 12/14/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 24:51 Away W 7-4 12/12/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 26:37 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 25:04 Away W 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 23:41 Away L 5-1 12/6/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 24:17 Home W 3-1 12/4/2023 Stars 1 0 1 22:50 Home W 4-0 12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 21:56 Away L 8-1 11/30/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 22:32 Home L 4-2

Lightning vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+

BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+

