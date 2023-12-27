Having won three straight, the Tampa Bay Lightning welcome in the Florida Panthers on Wednesday, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.

You can see the Panthers attempt to beat the the Lightning on BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Lightning vs Panthers Additional Info

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning's total of 120 goals conceded (3.4 per game) is 28th in the NHL.

The Lightning are fifth in the NHL in scoring (117 goals, 3.3 per game).

In their past 10 games, the Lightning have gone 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Lightning have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) during that span.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nikita Kucherov 34 23 34 57 49 30 0% Brayden Point 35 16 22 38 13 13 44.9% Steven Stamkos 32 15 20 35 18 5 52.7% Victor Hedman 33 5 28 33 26 7 - Brandon Hagel 35 10 18 28 21 13 51.4%

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers have conceded 86 total goals (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest in league action.

The Panthers rank 25th in the NHL with 96 goals scored (2.9 per game).

In their last 10 games, the Panthers have gone 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Panthers have given up 2.6 goals per game (26 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (27 total) during that span.

Panthers Key Players