How to Watch the Jackson State vs. Texas Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Jackson State Tigers (5-5) will attempt to stop a four-game losing stretch when visiting the Texas Longhorns (12-0) on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at Moody Center. This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on LHN.
Jackson State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- TV: Longhorn Network
Jackson State vs. Texas Scoring Comparison
- The Tigers score 14.8 more points per game (69.4) than the Longhorns allow (54.6).
- When it scores more than 54.6 points, Jackson State is 5-2.
- Texas has a 10-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 69.4 points.
- The 92.7 points per game the Longhorns record are 33.7 more points than the Tigers allow (59).
- When Texas totals more than 59 points, it is 12-0.
- Jackson State has a 5-5 record when giving up fewer than 92.7 points.
- This season the Longhorns are shooting 51.8% from the field, 13.6% higher than the Tigers give up.
Jackson State Leaders
- Angel Jackson: 8.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 2.3 BLK, 44.4 FG%
- Miya Crump: 9.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (6-for-28)
- TI'lan Boler: 10.5 PTS, 37.3 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (10-for-42)
- Daphane White: 9.6 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 64.6 FG%
- Hayleigh Breland: 5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.7 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)
Jackson State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Oregon State
|L 78-58
|Gill Coliseum
|12/14/2023
|@ Mississippi State
|L 82-72
|Humphrey Coliseum
|12/20/2023
|@ Miami (FL)
|L 59-52
|Watsco Center
|12/27/2023
|@ Texas
|-
|Moody Center
|1/6/2024
|Alcorn State
|-
|Williams Assembly Center
|1/11/2024
|@ Alabama State
|-
|Dunn-Oliver Acadome
