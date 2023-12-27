The Jackson State Tigers (5-5) will attempt to stop a four-game losing stretch when visiting the Texas Longhorns (12-0) on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at Moody Center. This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on LHN.

Jackson State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas TV: Longhorn Network

Jackson State vs. Texas Scoring Comparison

The Tigers score 14.8 more points per game (69.4) than the Longhorns allow (54.6).

When it scores more than 54.6 points, Jackson State is 5-2.

Texas has a 10-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 69.4 points.

The 92.7 points per game the Longhorns record are 33.7 more points than the Tigers allow (59).

When Texas totals more than 59 points, it is 12-0.

Jackson State has a 5-5 record when giving up fewer than 92.7 points.

This season the Longhorns are shooting 51.8% from the field, 13.6% higher than the Tigers give up.

Jackson State Leaders

Angel Jackson: 8.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 2.3 BLK, 44.4 FG%

8.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 2.3 BLK, 44.4 FG% Miya Crump: 9.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (6-for-28)

9.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (6-for-28) TI'lan Boler: 10.5 PTS, 37.3 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (10-for-42)

10.5 PTS, 37.3 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (10-for-42) Daphane White: 9.6 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 64.6 FG%

9.6 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 64.6 FG% Hayleigh Breland: 5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.7 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)

Jackson State Schedule