The Jackson State Tigers (5-5) will attempt to stop a four-game losing stretch when visiting the Texas Longhorns (12-0) on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at Moody Center. This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on LHN.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jackson State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
  • TV: Longhorn Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Jackson State vs. Texas Scoring Comparison

  • The Tigers score 14.8 more points per game (69.4) than the Longhorns allow (54.6).
  • When it scores more than 54.6 points, Jackson State is 5-2.
  • Texas has a 10-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 69.4 points.
  • The 92.7 points per game the Longhorns record are 33.7 more points than the Tigers allow (59).
  • When Texas totals more than 59 points, it is 12-0.
  • Jackson State has a 5-5 record when giving up fewer than 92.7 points.
  • This season the Longhorns are shooting 51.8% from the field, 13.6% higher than the Tigers give up.

Jackson State Leaders

  • Angel Jackson: 8.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 2.3 BLK, 44.4 FG%
  • Miya Crump: 9.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (6-for-28)
  • TI'lan Boler: 10.5 PTS, 37.3 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (10-for-42)
  • Daphane White: 9.6 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 64.6 FG%
  • Hayleigh Breland: 5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.7 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jackson State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ Oregon State L 78-58 Gill Coliseum
12/14/2023 @ Mississippi State L 82-72 Humphrey Coliseum
12/20/2023 @ Miami (FL) L 59-52 Watsco Center
12/27/2023 @ Texas - Moody Center
1/6/2024 Alcorn State - Williams Assembly Center
1/11/2024 @ Alabama State - Dunn-Oliver Acadome

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.