When the Tampa Bay Lightning square off against the Florida Panthers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Erik Cernak find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Erik Cernak score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Cernak stats and insights

Cernak is yet to score through 34 games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Panthers.

Cernak has no points on the power play.

Panthers defensive stats

On defense, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 86 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.2 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.

Cernak recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 23:40 Away W 2-1 SO 12/21/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 20:43 Home W 5-4 12/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:04 Home W 6-1 12/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 19:11 Away L 4-2 12/14/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 23:59 Away W 7-4 12/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:39 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:02 Away W 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 19:20 Away L 5-1 12/6/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 22:09 Home W 3-1 12/4/2023 Stars 1 0 1 19:27 Home W 4-0

Lightning vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+

BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

