Will Brayden Point Score a Goal Against the Panthers on December 27?
On Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning go head to head against the Florida Panthers. Is Brayden Point going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Brayden Point score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Point stats and insights
- Point has scored in 11 of 35 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Panthers.
- He has seven goals on the power play, and also seven assists.
- He takes 2.6 shots per game, and converts 17.4% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Panthers defensive stats
- The Panthers have given up 86 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.2 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Point recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|21:11
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/21/2023
|Golden Knights
|3
|2
|1
|17:26
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/19/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|18:27
|Home
|W 6-1
|12/16/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|20:54
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/14/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|21:50
|Away
|W 7-4
|12/12/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|21:58
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|21:27
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/7/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|20:45
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/6/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|19:37
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/4/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|17:04
|Home
|W 4-0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lightning vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.