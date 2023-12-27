In the upcoming game versus the Florida Panthers, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we count on Anthony Cirelli to light the lamp for the Tampa Bay Lightning? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Anthony Cirelli score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Cirelli stats and insights

Cirelli has scored in seven of 34 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first game of the season against the Panthers.

Cirelli has scored two goals on the power play.

Cirelli's shooting percentage is 12.7%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Panthers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Panthers are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 86 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.

So far this season, the Panthers have two shutouts, and they average 18.2 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Cirelli recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 20:28 Away W 2-1 SO 12/21/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 20:35 Home W 5-4 12/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:08 Home W 6-1 12/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:03 Away L 4-2 12/14/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 12:18 Away W 7-4 12/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 19:38 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Kraken 2 1 1 21:07 Away W 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Predators 1 0 1 16:26 Away L 5-1 12/6/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 19:28 Home W 3-1 12/4/2023 Stars 2 2 0 18:47 Home W 4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lightning vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+

BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.