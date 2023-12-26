Tuesday's 8:00 PM ET matchup between the New Orleans Pelicans (17-13) and the Memphis Grizzlies (9-19) at Smoothie King Center features the Pelicans' Brandon Ingram as a player to watch.

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Tuesday, December 26

Tuesday, December 26 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

How to Watch on TV: BSNO, BSSE

Pelicans' Last Game

The Pelicans lost their most recent game to the Rockets, 106-104, on Saturday. Zion Williamson was their high scorer with 28 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Zion Williamson 28 8 4 2 1 1 Brandon Ingram 19 3 5 0 2 0 Trey Murphy III 14 6 0 2 0 3

Pelicans vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Pelicans Players to Watch

Ingram's numbers on the season are 23.7 points, 5.3 assists and 4.8 boards per game, shooting 50.7% from the floor and 33.3% from downtown, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Jonas Valanciunas is averaging 14.9 points, 2.6 assists and 10 boards per contest.

Williamson posts 22.7 points, 6 boards and 4.6 assists per contest, shooting 57.9% from the floor.

Herbert Jones posts 10.8 points, 3.8 boards and 2.8 assists per game, shooting 47.1% from the floor and 33.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

CJ McCollum's numbers for the season are 20.5 points, 4.1 boards and 5.1 assists per contest, shooting 47.2% from the field and 42.7% from beyond the arc, with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jonas Valančiūnas 16.1 11.5 2.8 0.9 1.2 0.9 Brandon Ingram 22.6 4.2 5.5 0.7 0.4 1.3 CJ McCollum 16.8 3.4 3.7 1.3 0.7 3.1 Zion Williamson 16.3 4.8 2.9 0.9 0.3 0.1 Trey Murphy III 14.3 3.7 1.6 0.6 0.3 2.4

