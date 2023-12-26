Player props can be found for Brandon Ingram and Desmond Bane, among others, when the New Orleans Pelicans host the Memphis Grizzlies at Smoothie King Center on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSSE

BSNO and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Pelicans vs Grizzlies Additional Info

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Brandon Ingram Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -130) 5.5 (Over: -115) 1.5 (Over: +158)

Tuesday's over/under for Ingram is 22.5 points. That's 1.2 fewer than his season average of 23.7.

His per-game rebound average of 4.8 is 0.3 more than his prop bet over/under for Tuesday's game (4.5).

Ingram has averaged 5.3 assists per game, 0.2 fewer than Tuesday's assist over/under (5.5).

Ingram's 1.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

Jonas Valančiūnas Props

PTS REB 14.5 (Over: -114) 10.5 (Over: -122)

Jonas Valanciunas' 14.9 points per game are 0.4 more than Tuesday's prop total.

He collects 10 rebounds per game, 0.5 less than his prop bet on Tuesday.

Zion Williamson Props

PTS REB AST 22.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: +106) 4.5 (Over: +112)

The 22.7 points Zion Williamson scores per game are 0.2 more than his prop total on Tuesday.

He has collected six boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Tuesday's game (6.5).

Williamson's assist average -- 4.6 -- is higher than Tuesday's assist over/under (4.5).

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -120) 4.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -147) 3.5 (Over: -147)

Tuesday's prop bet for Bane is 24.5 points, 0.6 fewer than his season average.

He has collected 4.5 boards per game, matching his over/under on Tuesday.

Bane's assist average -- 5.2 -- is higher than Tuesday's assist prop bet (4.5).

Bane's 3.5 three-pointers made per game is the same as his Tuesday over/under.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 19.5 (Over: -104) 5.5 (Over: -128) 1.5 (Over: +114)

The 19.5-point total set for Jaren Jackson Jr. on Tuesday is 1.9 fewer points than his per-game scoring average.

He has collected 5.6 rebounds per game, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (5.5).

Jackson has averaged 1.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

