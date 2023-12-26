The Memphis Grizzlies (9-19) are underdogs (+4.5) in their attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (17-13) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at Smoothie King Center. The matchup airs on BSNO and BSSE.

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSSE

BSNO and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

Venue: Smoothie King Center

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction

Prediction: Pelicans 117 - Grizzlies 107

Spread & Total Prediction for Pelicans vs. Grizzlies

Pick ATS: Pelicans (- 4.5)

Pelicans (- 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pelicans (-9.8)

Pelicans (-9.8) Pick OU: Under (229.5)



Under (229.5) Computer Predicted Total: 224.2

The Pelicans' .567 ATS win percentage (17-13-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Grizzlies' .429 mark (12-16-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

New Orleans and Memphis cover the same percentage of spreads this year (50%) when the spread conditions of the game are equal to or greater than Tuesday's line (Pels as favorites by 4.5 or more and Grizz as underdogs by 4.5 or more).

New Orleans' games have gone over the total 46.7% of the time this season (14 out of 30), which is more often than Memphis' games have (11 out of 28).

The Pelicans have a .533 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (8-7) this season, higher than the .222 winning percentage for the Grizzlies as a moneyline underdog (4-14).

Pelicans Performance Insights

The Pelicans are averaging 115.7 points per game (13th-ranked in NBA) this year, while surrendering 113.3 points per contest (13th-ranked).

New Orleans is pulling down 44.4 rebounds per game (12th-ranked in NBA) this season, while allowing 43.6 rebounds per contest (16th-ranked).

The Pelicans rank 10th in the NBA with 26.4 dimes per contest.

New Orleans ranks 14th in the NBA with 13 turnovers per game this season. Meanwhile, it ranks 11th with 13.7 forced turnovers per game.

The Pelicans are draining 11.3 threes per game (25th-ranked in league). They own a 36.6% shooting percentage (17th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

