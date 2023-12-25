The Philadelphia 76ers (20-8) visit the Miami Heat (17-12) after winning three straight road games. The Heat are favored by just 2.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 25, 2023. The point total is 225.5 in the matchup.

Heat vs. 76ers Odds & Info

When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: ESPN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Heat -2.5 225.5

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami's 29 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 225.5 points 13 times.

Miami's games this season have had an average of 225 points, 0.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Heat have gone 13-16-0 ATS this season.

Miami has won 13, or 76.5%, of the 17 games it has played as the favorite this season.

Miami has a record of 8-3, a 72.7% win rate, when it's favored by -145 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Heat have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

76ers Betting Records & Stats

Philadelphia has played 16 games this season that finished with a point total over 225.5 points.

The average total for Philadelphia's games this season has been 233.3, 7.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Philadelphia has a 20-8-0 record against the spread this year.

The 76ers have been chosen as underdogs in four games this year and have walked away with the win one time (25%) in those games.

This season, Philadelphia has won one of its four games when it is the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.

Philadelphia has an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Heat vs 76ers Additional Info

Heat vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 225.5 % of Games Over 225.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Heat 13 44.8% 113.2 235.5 111.8 222.8 221 76ers 16 57.1% 122.3 235.5 111 222.8 228.1

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

The Heat are 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall in their last 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Heat have hit the over six times.

Miami has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered four times in 14 games at home, and it has covered nine times in 15 games on the road.

The 113.2 points per game the Heat put up are only 2.2 more points than the 76ers give up (111).

Miami is 10-7 against the spread and 13-4 overall when scoring more than 111 points.

Additional 76ers Insights & Trends

Philadelphia has gone 8-2 in its last 10 contests, with an 8-2 record against the spread in that span.

Seven of the 76ers' past 10 outings have hit the over.

In 2023-24 against the spread, Philadelphia has a better winning percentage at home (.750, 12-4-0 record) than on the road (.667, 8-4-0).

The 76ers score an average of 122.3 points per game, 10.5 more points than the 111.8 the Heat give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 111.8 points, Philadelphia is 19-5 against the spread and 19-5 overall.

Heat vs. 76ers Betting Splits

Heat and 76ers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Heat 13-16 3-9 15-14 76ers 20-8 3-1 19-9

Heat vs. 76ers Point Insights

Heat 76ers 113.2 Points Scored (PG) 122.3 19 NBA Rank (PPG) 4 10-7 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 19-5 13-4 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 19-5 111.8 Points Allowed (PG) 111 7 NBA Rank (PAPG) 6 12-13 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 13-3 16-9 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 14-2

