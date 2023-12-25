Something has to give when the San Francisco 49ers (11-3) bring a six-game winning streak into a matchup December 25, 2023 with the Baltimore Ravens (11-3), who are on their own four-game win streak.

How to Watch 49ers vs. Ravens

When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, December 25, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California

Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California TV: ABC

49ers vs. Ravens Insights

The 49ers rack up 14.3 more points per game (30.4) than the Ravens allow (16.1).

Baltimore averages 27.4 points per game, 10.7 more than San Francisco allows (16.7).

The 49ers average 114.7 more yards per game (402.6) than the Ravens give up per outing (287.9).

Baltimore collects 64 more yards per game (374.1) than San Francisco allows per matchup (310.1).

This season, the 49ers average 139.9 rushing yards per game, 37.8 more than the Ravens allow per contest (102.1).

Baltimore rushes for 163.8 yards per game, 74.4 more than the 89.4 San Francisco allows per contest.

The 49ers have turned the ball over 12 times this season, nine fewer than the Ravens have forced (21).

This year Baltimore has 16 turnovers, nine fewer than San Francisco has takeaways (25).

49ers Home Performance

The 49ers' average points scored (29.8) and conceded (16.5) in home games are both lower than their overall averages of 30.4 and 16.7, respectively.

The 49ers' average yards gained at home (444) is higher than their overall average (402.6). But their average yards allowed at home (286.7) is lower than overall (310.1).

San Francisco accumulates 304.7 passing yards per game in home games (42.1 more than its overall average), and gives up 209.8 at home (10.8 less than overall).

The 49ers rack up 139.3 rushing yards per game at home (0.6 less than their overall average), and give up 76.8 at home (12.6 less than overall).

The 49ers convert 53.2% of third downs in home games (5.3% higher than their overall average), and concede 38% at home (two% lower than overall).

49ers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/3/2023 at Philadelphia W 42-19 FOX 12/10/2023 Seattle W 28-16 FOX 12/17/2023 at Arizona W 45-29 CBS 12/25/2023 Baltimore - ABC 12/31/2023 at Washington - FOX 1/7/2024 Los Angeles - -

Ravens Away Performance

The Ravens put up 23.3 points per game on the road (4.1 less than their overall average), and give up 14.4 away from home (1.7 less than overall).

On the road, the Ravens rack up 347.3 yards per game and give up 270.3. That's less than they gain (374.1) and allow (287.9) overall.

Baltimore accumulates 182.9 passing yards per game in away games (27.5 less than its overall average), and concedes 175.3 in away games (10.4 less than overall).

On the road, the Ravens accumulate 164.4 rushing yards per game and give up 95. That's more than they gain overall (163.8), and less than they allow (102.1).

On the road, the Ravens convert 42.4% of third downs and allow 37.9% to be converted. That's less than they convert overall (42.6%), and more than they allow (35.4%).

Ravens Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/26/2023 at Los Angeles W 20-10 NBC 12/10/2023 Los Angeles W 37-31 FOX 12/17/2023 at Jacksonville W 23-7 NBC 12/25/2023 at San Francisco - ABC 12/31/2023 Miami - CBS 1/7/2024 Pittsburgh - -

