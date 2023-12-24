The NHL has 14 games on its Saturday slate -- continue reading for anytime goal-scorer odds from around the league.

Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds

Auston Matthews (Maple Leafs) -135 to score

Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23
  • Matthews' stats: 26 goals in 29 games

Nathan MacKinnon (Avalanche) -110 to score

Avalanche vs. Coyotes

  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23
  • MacKinnon's stats: 18 goals in 33 games

David Pastrnak (Bruins) -105 to score

Bruins vs. Wild

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23
  • Pastrnak's stats: 19 goals in 31 games

Mikko Rantanen (Avalanche) +100 to score

Avalanche vs. Coyotes

  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23
  • Rantanen's stats: 17 goals in 33 games

William Nylander (Maple Leafs) +105 to score

Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23
  • Nylander's stats: 15 goals in 30 games

Sidney Crosby (Penguins) +110 to score

Penguins vs. Senators

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23
  • Crosby's stats: 19 goals in 31 games

Nikita Kucherov (Lightning) +115 to score

Lightning vs. Capitals

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23
  • Kucherov's stats: 23 goals in 33 games

Brock Boeser (Canucks) +125 to score

Canucks vs. Sharks

  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23
  • Boeser's stats: 24 goals in 34 games

Valeri Nichushkin (Avalanche) +125 to score

Avalanche vs. Coyotes

  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23
  • Nichushkin's stats: 15 goals in 31 games

Jake Guentzel (Penguins) +125 to score

Penguins vs. Senators

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23
  • Guentzel's stats: 14 goals in 31 games

