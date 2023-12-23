Victor Hedman and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be in action on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Washington Capitals. Does a wager on Hedman interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Victor Hedman vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, MNMT, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -115)

Hedman Season Stats Insights

In 32 games this season, Hedman has a plus-minus of -5, while averaging 22:23 on the ice per game.

Hedman has a goal in five of 32 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 21 of 32 games this season, Hedman has recorded a point, and eight of those games included multiple points.

Hedman has an assist in 20 of 32 games played this season, including multiple assists six times.

The implied probability that Hedman goes over his points prop total is 60.6%, based on the odds.

Hedman has an implied probability of 53.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Hedman Stats vs. the Capitals

On the defensive side, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 82 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks third.

The team's -9 goal differential ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 32 Games 3 32 Points 0 5 Goals 0 27 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.