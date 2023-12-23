Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Capitals on December 23?
Should you wager on Steven Stamkos to light the lamp when the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Washington Capitals face off on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Stamkos stats and insights
- In 11 of 31 games this season, Stamkos has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Capitals.
- On the power play, Stamkos has accumulated six goals and 13 assists.
- He takes 2.9 shots per game, and converts 15.0% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have conceded 82 goals in total (2.7 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.1 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Stamkos recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|20:54
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/19/2023
|Blues
|3
|0
|3
|15:48
|Home
|W 6-1
|12/16/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|20:49
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/14/2023
|Oilers
|4
|4
|0
|14:59
|Away
|W 7-4
|12/12/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|18:00
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/7/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|18:26
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/6/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|19:24
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/4/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|18:24
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/2/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|21:21
|Away
|L 8-1
|11/30/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|20:22
|Home
|L 4-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lightning vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN, MNMT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.