Saturday's game that pits the No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels (11-0) against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-5) at Mississippi Coast Coliseum should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-64 in favor of Ole Miss, who is a big favorite according to our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 23.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Southern Miss vs. Ole Miss Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Where: Biloxi, Mississippi

Biloxi, Mississippi Venue: Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Southern Miss vs. Ole Miss Score Prediction

Prediction: Ole Miss 78, Southern Miss 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Southern Miss vs. Ole Miss

Computer Predicted Spread: Ole Miss (-13.5)

Ole Miss (-13.5) Computer Predicted Total: 142.4

Southern Miss is 2-7-0 against the spread this season compared to Ole Miss' 5-6-0 ATS record. The Golden Eagles have a 4-4-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Rebels have a record of 5-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Southern Miss Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles are outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per game with a +17 scoring differential overall. They put up 69.8 points per game (286th in college basketball) and give up 68.3 per outing (116th in college basketball).

Southern Miss records 38.4 rebounds per game (107th in college basketball) while conceding 36.1 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 2.3 boards per game.

Southern Miss makes 6.4 three-pointers per game (277th in college basketball) while shooting 32.1% from deep (243rd in college basketball). It is making 1.3 fewer threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 7.7 per game while shooting 32.3%.

The Golden Eagles average 88.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (292nd in college basketball), and allow 86.8 points per 100 possessions (104th in college basketball).

Southern Miss wins the turnover battle by 1.9 per game, committing 11.6 (166th in college basketball) while its opponents average 13.5.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.