For bracketology insights around Southern Miss and its chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, outlining everything you need to know.

Want to bet on Southern Miss' upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Southern Miss ranks

Record Sun Belt Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-3 0-0 NR 39 123

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Southern Miss' best wins

Southern Miss registered its best win of the season on December 2, when it beat the Ole Miss Rebels, who rank No. 117 in the RPI rankings, 61-59. Against Ole Miss, Domonique Davis led the team by posting 25 points to go along with one rebound and five assists.

Next best wins

51-33 at home over Samford (No. 228/RPI) on November 25

77-60 at home over Akron (No. 296/RPI) on November 11

75-53 at home over North Dakota (No. 327/RPI) on November 24

91-63 on the road over North Alabama (No. 331/RPI) on November 18

61-49 at home over Valparaiso (No. 353/RPI) on November 21

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Southern Miss' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Against Quadrant 4 teams (according to the RPI), the Eagles are 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 45th-most victories.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, based on our predictions, Southern Miss has been given the 242nd-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

The Eagles have 15 games remaining versus teams above .500. They have 12 upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

Looking at Southern Miss' upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Southern Miss' next game

Matchup: Southern Miss Eagles vs. Marshall Thundering Herd

Southern Miss Eagles vs. Marshall Thundering Herd Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 3:00 PM ET Location: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Southern Miss games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.