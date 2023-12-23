Top Player Prop Bets for Pelicans vs. Rockets on December 23, 2023
The New Orleans Pelicans host the Houston Rockets at Smoothie King Center on Saturday (tip at 7:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Jonas Valanciunas, Alperen Sengun and others in this matchup.
Pelicans vs. Rockets Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSNO and Space City Home Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans
Jonas Valančiūnas Props
|PTS
|REB
|15.5 (Over: -104)
|11.5 (Over: +104)
- Saturday's points prop bet for Valanciunas is 15.5 points. That is 0.5 more than his season average of 15.0.
- He has averaged 1.5 fewer rebounds per game (10.0) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (11.5).
Brandon Ingram Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|24.5 (Over: -102)
|5.5 (Over: +100)
|5.5 (Over: -118)
|1.5 (Over: +132)
- The 24.5-point prop bet set for Brandon Ingram on Saturday is 0.7 higher than his season scoring average.
- He averages 0.6 less rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 5.5.
- Ingram's assists average -- 5.3 -- is 0.2 lower than Saturday's over/under.
- He has knocked down 1.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his prop bet total on Saturday.
Zion Williamson Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|21.5 (Over: -114)
|6.5 (Over: +110)
|4.5 (Over: +114)
- The 21.5-point over/under set for Zion Williamson on Saturday is 1.0 lower than his scoring average of 22.5.
- He has pulled down 6.0 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Saturday's game (6.5).
- Williamson's assist average -- 4.6 -- is higher than Saturday's assist prop bet (4.5).
NBA Props Today: Houston Rockets
Alperen Sengun Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|18.5 (Over: -110)
|9.5 (Over: +106)
|4.5 (Over: +102)
- Sengun is averaging 19.8 points during the 2023-24 season, 1.3 higher than Saturday's over/under.
- His rebounding average -- 9.2 -- is 0.3 lower than his over/under on Saturday.
- Sengun averages 5.2 assists, 0.7 more than Saturday's over/under.
Fred VanVleet Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|17.5 (Over: -122)
|3.5 (Over: -141)
|8.5 (Over: -115)
|2.5 (Over: -139)
- Fred VanVleet has put up 17.4 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 0.1 points less than Saturday's points prop total.
- He has collected 4.3 rebounds per game, 0.8 more than his prop bet for Saturday's game (3.5).
- VanVleet's year-long assist average -- 8.8 per game -- is 0.3 higher than Saturday's assist prop bet value (8.5).
- VanVleet's 3.0 made three-pointers per game is 0.5 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).
