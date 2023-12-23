The New Orleans Pelicans (17-12) are at home in Southwest Division play against the Houston Rockets (14-12) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Pelicans are favored by 6.5 points in the game, the second matchup between the squads this season. The matchup has an over/under set at 223.5 points.

Pelicans vs. Rockets Odds & Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: BSNO and Space City Home Network

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pelicans -6.5 223.5

Pelicans Betting Records & Stats

New Orleans and its opponents have gone over 223.5 combined points in 19 of 29 games this season.

New Orleans has an average point total of 229.6 in its outings this year, 6.1 more points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Pelicans have compiled a 17-12-0 record against the spread.

New Orleans has won eight, or 57.1%, of the 14 games it has played as the favorite this season.

New Orleans has a record of 4-2 when it's favored by -250 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Pelicans.

Pelicans vs. Rockets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 223.5 % of Games Over 223.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pelicans 19 65.5% 116.1 227.9 113.5 221.4 228.8 Rockets 8 30.8% 111.8 227.9 107.9 221.4 220.9

Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends

The Pelicans are 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall in their past 10 contests.

Six of Pelicans' past 10 outings have gone over the total.

Against the spread, New Orleans has performed better at home, covering 10 times in 14 home games, and seven times in 15 road games.

The Pelicans average 116.1 points per game, 8.2 more points than the 107.9 the Rockets allow.

New Orleans has a 16-6 record against the spread and a 16-6 record overall when putting up more than 107.9 points.

Pelicans vs. Rockets Betting Splits

Pelicans and Rockets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pelicans 17-12 3-3 14-15 Rockets 18-8 5-2 10-16

Pelicans vs. Rockets Point Insights

Pelicans Rockets 116.1 Points Scored (PG) 111.8 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 24 16-6 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 8-5 16-6 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 6-7 113.5 Points Allowed (PG) 107.9 14 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 11-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 15-3 12-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 13-5

