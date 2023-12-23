Pelicans vs. Rockets December 23 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 1:17 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The New Orleans Pelicans (12-11) are home in Southwest Division play against the Houston Rockets (10-9) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. This is the second contest between these clubs this season.
Pelicans vs. Rockets Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BSNO, Space City Home Network
Pelicans Players to Watch
- Brandon Ingram averages 23.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game, shooting 49.9% from the floor and 30.5% from downtown with 1.3 made treys per contest.
- Jonas Valanciunas posts 14.2 points, 2.3 assists and 9.1 rebounds per contest.
- Zion Williamson averages 22.7 points, 4.9 assists and 5.8 boards per contest.
- Herbert Jones averages 12.4 points, 2.9 assists and 4.2 rebounds.
- Dyson Daniels averages 7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocks.
Rockets Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Alperen Sengun gets the Rockets 20.8 points, 9.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- The Rockets are getting 16.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game from Fred VanVleet this season.
- The Rockets are receiving 19.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game from Jalen Green this year.
- Jabari Smith Jr. gets the Rockets 12.7 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game while delivering 0.6 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- The Rockets are receiving 13.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Dillon Brooks this year.
Pelicans vs. Rockets Stat Comparison
|Pelicans
|Rockets
|113.5
|Points Avg.
|110.3
|114.2
|Points Allowed Avg.
|106.8
|47.5%
|Field Goal %
|46.8%
|35.1%
|Three Point %
|36.2%
