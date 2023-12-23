The New Orleans Pelicans (17-12) host the Houston Rockets (14-12) in a matchup of Southwest Division teams at Smoothie King Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023. The Rockets are 6.5-point underdogs in the game, the second matchup between the teams this season.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pelicans vs. Rockets Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and Space City Home Network

BSNO and Space City Home Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pelicans vs. Rockets Score Prediction

Prediction: Pelicans 113 - Rockets 111

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pelicans vs Rockets Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Pelicans vs. Rockets

Pick ATS: Rockets (+ 6.5)

Rockets (+ 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pelicans (-2.0)

Pelicans (-2.0) Pick OU: Over (223.5)



Over (223.5) Computer Predicted Total: 224.7

The Rockets (18-8-0 ATS) have covered the spread 58.6% of the time, 10.6% more often than the Pelicans (17-12-0) this year.

As a 6.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Houston is 5-2 against the spread compared to the 3-3 ATS record New Orleans puts up as a 6.5-point favorite.

New Orleans' games have gone over the total 48.3% of the time this season (14 out of 29), which is more often than Houston's games have (10 out of 26).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Pelicans are 8-6, while the Rockets are 7-11 as moneyline underdogs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Pelicans with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pelicans Performance Insights

On offense, the Pelicans are posting 116.1 points per game (12th-ranked in league). They are allowing 113.5 points per contest on defense (14th-ranked).

New Orleans is pulling down 44.3 rebounds per game (12th-ranked in NBA) this year, while allowing 43.6 rebounds per contest (15th-ranked).

This season, the Pelicans rank 10th in the league in assists, putting up 26.6 per game.

New Orleans ranks 14th in the NBA with 12.9 turnovers per game so far this season. Meanwhile, it ranks 10th with 13.8 forced turnovers per game.

The Pelicans are draining 11.4 three-pointers per game (25th-ranked in league). They own a 36.9% shooting percentage (16th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.