Southwest Division rivals face one another when the New Orleans Pelicans (17-12) welcome in the Houston Rockets (14-12) at Smoothie King Center, beginning on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. It's the second matchup between the clubs this year.

Pelicans vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and Space City Home Network

BSNO and Space City Home Network Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

The Pelicans are outscoring opponents by 2.6 points per game with a +75 scoring differential overall. They put up 116.1 points per game (12th in the NBA) and give up 113.5 per outing (14th in the league).

The Rockets' +101 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 111.8 points per game (24th in NBA) while giving up 107.9 per outing (second in league).

These teams score 227.9 points per game combined, 4.4 more than this game's total.

These teams give up 221.4 points per game combined, 2.1 points fewer than this matchup's total.

New Orleans has compiled a 17-12-0 record against the spread this season.

Houston has put together an 18-8-0 ATS record so far this season.

Pelicans and Rockets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pelicans +6600 +3500 - Rockets +12500 +6600 -

