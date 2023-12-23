Nikita Kucherov and the Tampa Bay Lightning will face the Washington Capitals at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Capital One Arena. If you'd like to wager on Kucherov's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Nikita Kucherov vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, MNMT, and ESPN+

1.5 points (Over odds: +100)

1.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -189)

Kucherov Season Stats Insights

Kucherov has averaged 20:55 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +2).

In 15 of 33 games this season, Kucherov has scored a goal, with eight of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Kucherov has a point in 26 games this year (out of 33), including multiple points 17 times.

Kucherov has an assist in 22 of 33 games played this season, including multiple assists eight times.

Kucherov has an implied probability of 50% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Kucherov has an implied probability of 65.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Kucherov Stats vs. the Capitals

On the defensive side, the Capitals are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 82 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks third.

The team's goal differential (-9) ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 33 Games 3 57 Points 2 23 Goals 1 34 Assists 1

