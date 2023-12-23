Will Nick Perbix light the lamp when the Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Washington Capitals on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nick Perbix score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2700 (Bet $10 to win $270.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Perbix stats and insights

Perbix is yet to score through 32 games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Capitals.

Perbix has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Capitals defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Capitals are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 82 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Capitals have two shutouts, and they average 16.1 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Perbix recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:48 Home W 5-4 12/19/2023 Blues 1 0 1 19:28 Home W 6-1 12/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:41 Away L 4-2 12/14/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:19 Away W 7-4 12/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 14:26 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 13:56 Away W 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:36 Away L 5-1 12/6/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:11 Home W 3-1 12/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 21:02 Home W 4-0 12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:04 Away L 8-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lightning vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, MNMT, and ESPN+

BSSUN, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.