How to Watch the NBA on Saturday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
The Boston Celtics versus the Los Angeles Clippers is a game to watch on a Saturday NBA slate that features 13 compelling contests.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo and Max! Use our links to sign up today!
Today's NBA Games
The New York Knicks face the Milwaukee Bucks
The Bucks go on the road to face the Knicks on Saturday at 12:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBA TV, MSG, and BSWI
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- NY Record: 16-11
- MIL Record: 21-7
- NY Stats: 114.7 PPG (16th in NBA), 111.4 Opp. PPG (seventh)
- MIL Stats: 124.4 PPG (second in NBA), 119.0 Opp. PPG (23rd)
Players to Watch
- NY Key Player: Julius Randle (22.7 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 5.2 APG)
- MIL Key Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo (30.6 PPG, 11.1 RPG, 5.5 APG)
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
The Los Angeles Clippers play host to the Boston Celtics
The Celtics hit the road the Clippers on Saturday at 3:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSC and NBCS-BOS
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- LAC Record: 17-11
- BOS Record: 21-6
- LAC Stats: 117.0 PPG (ninth in NBA), 111.5 Opp. PPG (eighth)
- BOS Stats: 118.9 PPG (seventh in NBA), 109.8 Opp. PPG (third)
Players to Watch
- LAC Key Player: Kawhi Leonard (24.4 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 3.5 APG)
- BOS Key Player: Jayson Tatum (26.8 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 4.2 APG)
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
The New Orleans Pelicans host the Houston Rockets
The Rockets look to pull of an away win at the Pelicans on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSNO and Space City Home Network
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- NO Record: 17-12
- HOU Record: 13-12
- NO Stats: 116.1 PPG (12th in NBA), 113.5 Opp. PPG (14th)
- HOU Stats: 111.4 PPG (24th in NBA), 108.4 Opp. PPG (second)
Players to Watch
- NO Key Player: Jonas Valančiūnas (15.0 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 2.5 APG)
- HOU Key Player: Alperen Sengun (19.7 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 5.2 APG)
The Charlotte Hornets play host to the Denver Nuggets
The Nuggets hope to pick up a road win at the Hornets on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSE and ALT
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- CHA Record: 7-19
- DEN Record: 19-10
- CHA Stats: 111.0 PPG (25th in NBA), 121.6 Opp. PPG (26th)
- DEN Stats: 115.2 PPG (14th in NBA), 110.3 Opp. PPG (fourth)
Players to Watch
- CHA Key Player: Terry Rozier (23.2 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 7.1 APG)
- DEN Key Player: Nikola Jokic (26.5 PPG, 12.4 RPG, 9.3 APG)
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
The Indiana Pacers take on the Orlando Magic
The Magic hit the road the Pacers on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSIN and BSFL
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- IND Record: 14-13
- ORL Record: 16-11
- IND Stats: 127.1 PPG (first in NBA), 126.1 Opp. PPG (29th)
- ORL Stats: 113.0 PPG (19th in NBA), 110.4 Opp. PPG (fifth)
Players to Watch
- IND Key Player: Tyrese Haliburton (24.2 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 11.9 APG)
- ORL Key Player: Paolo Banchero (20.7 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 4.5 APG)
The Toronto Raptors take on the Utah Jazz
The Jazz hope to pick up a road win at the Raptors on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet and KJZZ
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- TOR Record: 11-16
- UTA Record: 11-18
- TOR Stats: 112.2 PPG (22nd in NBA), 114.1 Opp. PPG (17th)
- UTA Stats: 112.6 PPG (21st in NBA), 119.4 Opp. PPG (24th)
Players to Watch
- TOR Key Player: Scottie Barnes (20.6 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 5.7 APG)
- UTA Key Player: Lauri Markkanen (23.3 PPG, 8.6 RPG, 1.3 APG)
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
The Atlanta Hawks play the Memphis Grizzlies
The Grizzlies look to pull of an away win at the Hawks on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSE and BSSEX
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- ATL Record: 12-15
- MEM Record: 8-19
- ATL Stats: 123.1 PPG (third in NBA), 122.9 Opp. PPG (28th)
- MEM Stats: 106.4 PPG (30th in NBA), 112.1 Opp. PPG (10th)
Players to Watch
- ATL Key Player: Trae Young (28.2 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 11.1 APG)
- MEM Key Player: Desmond Bane (24.7 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 5.2 APG)
The Brooklyn Nets play host to the Detroit Pistons
The Pistons go on the road to face the Nets on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: YES and BSDETX
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- BKN Record: 13-14
- DET Record: 2-26
- BKN Stats: 115.6 PPG (13th in NBA), 115.3 Opp. PPG (19th)
- DET Stats: 109.0 PPG (28th in NBA), 120.7 Opp. PPG (25th)
Players to Watch
- BKN Key Player: Mikal Bridges (21.7 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 3.7 APG)
- DET Key Player: Cade Cunningham (22.4 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 7.1 APG)
The Chicago Bulls take on the Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cavaliers hope to pick up a road win at the Bulls on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and BSOH
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- CHI Record: 13-17
- CLE Record: 16-13
- CHI Stats: 110.5 PPG (26th in NBA), 112.5 Opp. PPG (12th)
- CLE Stats: 112.1 PPG (23rd in NBA), 112.4 Opp. PPG (11th)
Players to Watch
- CHI Key Player: Nikola Vucevic (16.6 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 3.4 APG)
- CLE Key Player: Donovan Mitchell (27.7 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 5.5 APG)
The Oklahoma City Thunder face the Los Angeles Lakers
The Lakers hope to pick up a road win at the Thunder on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSOK and SportsNet LA
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- OKC Record: 18-8
- LAL Record: 15-14
- OKC Stats: 120.7 PPG (fifth in NBA), 113.0 Opp. PPG (13th)
- LAL Stats: 113.5 PPG (18th in NBA), 114.0 Opp. PPG (16th)
Players to Watch
- OKC Key Player: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (30.7 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 6.3 APG)
- LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (24.6 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 2.9 APG)
The Dallas Mavericks take on the San Antonio Spurs
The Spurs look to pull of an away win at the Mavericks on Saturday at 8:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSW and KENS
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- DAL Record: 16-11
- SA Record: 4-23
- DAL Stats: 119.0 PPG (sixth in NBA), 117.7 Opp. PPG (21st)
- SA Stats: 110.3 PPG (27th in NBA), 122.2 Opp. PPG (27th)
Players to Watch
- DAL Key Player: Tim Hardaway Jr. (17.4 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 1.5 APG)
- SA Key Player: Victor Wembanyama (18.5 PPG, 10.7 RPG, 2.8 APG)
The Golden State Warriors play host to the Portland Trail Blazers
The Trail Blazers look to pull of an away win at the Warriors on Saturday at 8:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and ROOT Sports NW
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- GS Record: 13-14
- POR Record: 7-20
- GS Stats: 116.5 PPG (11th in NBA), 116.0 Opp. PPG (20th)
- POR Stats: 108.0 PPG (29th in NBA), 114.3 Opp. PPG (18th)
Players to Watch
- GS Key Player: Stephen Curry (28.2 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 4.4 APG)
- POR Key Player: Jerami Grant (22.6 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 2.5 APG)
The Sacramento Kings host the Minnesota Timberwolves
The Timberwolves take to the home court of the Kings on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and BSN
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- SAC Record: 16-10
- MIN Record: 21-6
- SAC Stats: 118.2 PPG (eighth in NBA), 118.2 Opp. PPG (22nd)
- MIN Stats: 113.7 PPG (17th in NBA), 106.9 Opp. PPG (first)
Players to Watch
- SAC Key Player: Domantas Sabonis (18.7 PPG, 12.2 RPG, 7.2 APG)
- MIN Key Player: Karl-Anthony Towns (22.2 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 3.0 APG)
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.