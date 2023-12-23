The Mississippi State Bulldogs (9-2) are favored (-2) to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (7-3) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Prudential Center. The game airs on Big Ten Network. The matchup has an over/under of 132.5.

Mississippi State vs. Rutgers Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Newark, New Jersey

Newark, New Jersey Venue: Prudential Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Mississippi State -2 132.5

Mississippi State Betting Records & Stats

In six games this season, Mississippi State and its opponents have gone over 132.5 combined points.

Mississippi State's outings this year have an average point total of 139.0, 6.5 more points than this game's over/under.

The Bulldogs are 7-4-0 against the spread this season.

Mississippi State has won nine, or 81.8%, of the 11 games it has played as the favorite this season.

The Bulldogs have a record of 9-2 in games where oddsmakers favor them by at least -135 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Mississippi State.

Mississippi State vs. Rutgers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 132.5 % of Games Over 132.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Mississippi State 6 54.5% 76.0 145.1 63.0 123.9 136.4 Rutgers 4 44.4% 69.1 145.1 60.9 123.9 135.9

Additional Mississippi State Insights & Trends

The 76.0 points per game the Bulldogs score are 15.1 more points than the Scarlet Knights allow (60.9).

When Mississippi State puts up more than 60.9 points, it is 7-2 against the spread and 9-0 overall.

Mississippi State vs. Rutgers Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Mississippi State 7-4-0 7-4 4-6-1 Rutgers 5-4-0 1-1 1-8-0

Mississippi State vs. Rutgers Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Mississippi State Rutgers 12-4 Home Record 14-6 4-6 Away Record 4-7 8-8-0 Home ATS Record 13-7-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 69.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.3 63.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.3 7-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-11-1 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-8-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.