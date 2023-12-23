The Mississippi State Bulldogs (7-2) face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-3) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023. This contest is available on BTN.

Mississippi State vs. Rutgers Game Information

Mississippi State Players to Watch

  • Cameron Matthews: 9.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Jimmy Bell Jr.: 9.4 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Josh Hubbard: 16.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • D.J. Jeffries: 6.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Dashawn Davis: 8.3 PTS, 1.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

Rutgers Players to Watch

  • Clifford Omoruyi: 10.1 PTS, 8.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 3.4 BLK
  • Aundre Hyatt: 11.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Noah Fernandes: 8.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Derek Simpson: 9.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jamichael Davis: 3.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Mississippi State vs. Rutgers Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Mississippi State Rank Mississippi State AVG Rutgers AVG Rutgers Rank
321st 65.7 Points Scored 68.4 266th
9th 61.0 Points Allowed 61.1 11th
34th 37.9 Rebounds 36.8 69th
4th 11.7 Off. Rebounds 9.9 60th
344th 5.2 3pt Made 5.7 329th
95th 14.2 Assists 15.1 46th
212th 12.1 Turnovers 10.7 61st

