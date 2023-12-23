The Mississippi State Bulldogs (9-2) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when hosting the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (7-3) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Prudential Center. This contest is at 12:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

Mississippi State vs. Rutgers Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey TV: Big Ten Network

Mississippi State Stats Insights

This season, the Bulldogs have a 44.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.9% higher than the 37.6% of shots the Scarlet Knights' opponents have hit.

Mississippi State has a 9-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 37.6% from the field.

The Scarlet Knights are the 136th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bulldogs sit at 53rd.

The Bulldogs score 76.0 points per game, 15.1 more points than the 60.9 the Scarlet Knights give up.

When Mississippi State scores more than 60.9 points, it is 9-0.

Mississippi State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Mississippi State performed better in home games last season, scoring 69.6 points per game, compared to 63.9 per game when playing on the road.

The Bulldogs gave up 59.3 points per game last season in home games, which was 5.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (65.0).

Mississippi State averaged 5.5 treys per game with a 26.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 2.4% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (4.3 threes per game, 24.3% three-point percentage).

