The Mississippi State Bulldogs (9-2) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when hosting the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (7-3) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Prudential Center. This contest is at 12:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

Mississippi State vs. Rutgers Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
  • TV: Big Ten Network
Mississippi State Stats Insights

  • This season, the Bulldogs have a 44.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.9% higher than the 37.6% of shots the Scarlet Knights' opponents have hit.
  • Mississippi State has a 9-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 37.6% from the field.
  • The Scarlet Knights are the 136th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bulldogs sit at 53rd.
  • The Bulldogs score 76.0 points per game, 15.1 more points than the 60.9 the Scarlet Knights give up.
  • When Mississippi State scores more than 60.9 points, it is 9-0.

Mississippi State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Mississippi State performed better in home games last season, scoring 69.6 points per game, compared to 63.9 per game when playing on the road.
  • The Bulldogs gave up 59.3 points per game last season in home games, which was 5.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (65.0).
  • Mississippi State averaged 5.5 treys per game with a 26.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 2.4% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (4.3 threes per game, 24.3% three-point percentage).

Mississippi State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Tulane W 106-76 State Farm Arena
12/13/2023 Murray State W 85-81 Humphrey Coliseum
12/17/2023 North Texas W 72-54 Cadence Bank Arena
12/23/2023 Rutgers - Prudential Center
12/31/2023 Bethune-Cookman - Humphrey Coliseum
1/6/2024 @ South Carolina - Colonial Life Arena

