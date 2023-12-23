When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Mississippi State be involved? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue scrolling.

How Mississippi State ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 12-2 0-0 32 31 68

Mississippi State's best wins

Mississippi State registered its signature win of the season on December 14, when it claimed an 82-72 victory over the Jackson State Tigers, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 33), according to the RPI. Jessika Carter posted a team-leading 17 points with eight rebounds and one assist in the matchup against Jackson State.

Next best wins

63-62 on the road over Belmont (No. 42/RPI) on November 19

102-58 over Tulsa (No. 71/RPI) on November 26

82-75 on the road over Colorado State (No. 83/RPI) on December 20

77-68 over UAPB (No. 86/RPI) on November 25

81-78 over Clemson (No. 122/RPI) on November 24

Mississippi State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 4-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Against Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), Mississippi State is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 17th-most victories.

Against Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Bulldogs are 4-1 (.800%) -- tied for the second-most wins.

The Bulldogs have tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country according to the RPI (five).

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Mississippi State has been given the 126th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the season.

The Bulldogs' upcoming schedule includes 12 games against teams with worse records and 14 games versus teams with records north of .500.

Mississippi St has 17 games remaining this season, including two contests against Top 25 teams.

Mississippi State's next game

Matchup: Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils

Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 7:30 PM ET Location: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi

