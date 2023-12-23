Can we expect Mississippi State to lock up a berth in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 Preseason national championship odds: +15000

How Mississippi State ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-2 0-0 NR NR 28

Mississippi State's best wins

Mississippi State's signature win of the season came against the Northwestern Wildcats, a top 100 team (No. 56), according to the RPI. Mississippi State claimed the 66-57 neutral-site win on November 19. Josh Hubbard, as the top scorer in the victory over Northwestern, delivered 13 points, while Cameron Matthews was second on the team with 13.

Next best wins

71-56 over Arizona State (No. 84/RPI) on November 8

76-64 over Washington State (No. 91/RPI) on November 18

70-60 over Rutgers (No. 103/RPI) on December 23

106-76 over Tulane (No. 177/RPI) on December 9

74-61 at home over Nicholls State (No. 179/RPI) on November 24

Mississippi State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 3-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

The Bulldogs have tied for the third-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation based on the RPI (three).

The Bulldogs have tied for the 48th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation based on the RPI (five).

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Mississippi State is facing the 100th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

Of the Bulldogs' 19 remaining games this season, 15 are against teams with worse records, and 17 are against teams with records north of .500.

MSU has 19 games left to play this year, and five of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Mississippi State's next game

Matchup: Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. Bethune-Cookman Wildcats

Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. Bethune-Cookman Wildcats Date/Time: Sunday, December 31 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31 at 3:00 PM ET Location: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi TV Channel: SEC Network+

