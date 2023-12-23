The Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming game against the Washington Capitals is scheduled for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Luke Glendening light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Luke Glendening score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Glendening stats and insights

  • Glendening has scored in four of 34 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Capitals yet this season.
  • Glendening has no points on the power play.
  • Glendening averages 0.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 23.5%.

Capitals defensive stats

  • The Capitals have given up 82 goals in total (2.7 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Glendening recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/21/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:02 Home W 5-4
12/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 13:20 Home W 6-1
12/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 10:40 Away L 4-2
12/14/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 11:10 Away W 7-4
12/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:20 Away L 4-1
12/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:36 Away W 4-3 OT
12/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:11 Away L 5-1
12/6/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:59 Home W 3-1
12/4/2023 Stars 1 1 0 11:05 Home W 4-0
12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:47 Away L 8-1

Lightning vs. Capitals game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSUN, MNMT, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

