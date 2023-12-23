Nikita Kucherov and Dylan Strome are among the players with prop bets available when the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Washington Capitals play at Capital One Arena on Saturday (at 7:00 PM ET).

Lightning vs. Capitals Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Lightning vs. Capitals Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning

Nikita Kucherov Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

1.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +140)

One of Tampa Bay's top contributing offensive players this season is Kucherov, who has 57 points (23 goals, 34 assists) and plays an average of 20:55 per game.

Kucherov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Golden Knights Dec. 21 1 2 3 5 vs. Blues Dec. 19 2 0 2 3 at Flames Dec. 16 0 2 2 6 at Oilers Dec. 14 1 2 3 3 at Canucks Dec. 12 0 0 0 0

Brayden Point Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Brayden Point is another of Tampa Bay's offensive options, contributing 38 points (16 goals, 22 assists) to the team.

Point Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Golden Knights Dec. 21 2 1 3 4 vs. Blues Dec. 19 0 1 1 1 at Flames Dec. 16 1 0 1 4 at Oilers Dec. 14 0 1 1 0 at Canucks Dec. 12 1 0 1 3

Steven Stamkos Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)

1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

Steven Stamkos' 35 points this season have come via 15 goals and 20 assists.

Stamkos Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Golden Knights Dec. 21 0 1 1 3 vs. Blues Dec. 19 0 3 3 3 at Flames Dec. 16 1 0 1 4 at Oilers Dec. 14 4 0 4 7 at Canucks Dec. 12 0 0 0 5

NHL Props Today: Washington Capitals

Dylan Strome Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)

Strome has totaled 13 goals and seven assists in 30 games for Washington, good for 20 points.

Strome Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blue Jackets Dec. 21 0 1 1 3 vs. Islanders Dec. 20 1 0 1 2 at Hurricanes Dec. 17 0 1 1 4 at Predators Dec. 16 0 1 1 2 at Flyers Dec. 14 1 1 2 5

Alexander Ovechkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Alexander Ovechkin is one of the impact players on offense for Washington with 20 total points (0.7 per game), with six goals and 14 assists in 30 games.

Ovechkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blue Jackets Dec. 21 1 1 2 7 vs. Islanders Dec. 20 0 1 1 5 at Hurricanes Dec. 17 0 0 0 4 at Predators Dec. 16 0 1 1 6 at Flyers Dec. 14 0 0 0 4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.