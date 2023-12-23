The Washington Capitals (17-9-4) will aim to prolong a three-game win streak when they face the Tampa Bay Lightning (16-13-5) at home on Saturday, December 23 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSUN, MNMT, and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Over the past 10 outings for the Lightning (6-4-0), their offense has totaled 34 goals while their defense has allowed 32 goals. They have had 31 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored eight goals (25.8%).

Before watching this matchup, here's our pick for which squad will emerge victorious in Saturday's hockey action.

Lightning vs. Capitals Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this game expects a final result of Capitals 4, Lightning 3.

Moneyline Pick: Capitals (+120)

Capitals (+120) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.1 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.1 goals on average) Spread Pick: Capitals (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Lightning vs Capitals Additional Info

Lightning Splits and Trends

The Lightning (16-13-5 overall) have a 2-5-7 record in games that have gone to overtime.

Tampa Bay has 13 points (4-0-5) in the nine games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the five games this season the Lightning scored only one goal, they lost every time.

Tampa Bay finished 0-4-2 in the six games this season when it scored two goals (registering two points).

The Lightning have scored three or more goals 21 times, and are 16-2-3 in those games (to record 35 points).

In the 14 games when Tampa Bay has recorded a single power-play goal, it went 7-5-2 to record 16 points.

When it has outshot opponents, Tampa Bay is 11-9-1 (23 points).

The Lightning's opponents have had more shots in 13 games. The Lightning finished 5-4-4 in those contests (14 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Capitals AVG Capitals Rank 9th 3.41 Goals Scored 2.43 30th 27th 3.5 Goals Allowed 2.73 8th 16th 30.5 Shots 27.9 29th 19th 31.1 Shots Allowed 31.1 19th 3rd 30.91% Power Play % 12.5% 28th 19th 79.41% Penalty Kill % 82.29% 9th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Lightning vs. Capitals Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, MNMT, and ESPN+

BSSUN, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.