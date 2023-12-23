The Tampa Bay Lightning (16-13-5) visit the Washington Capitals (17-9-4) -- who've won three straight -- on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Lightning vs Capitals Additional Info

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning have allowed 119 total goals (3.5 per game), ranking 30th in NHL play in goals against.

The Lightning's 116 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the fourth-best scoring team in the NHL.

In their past 10 games, the Lightning have gone 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Lightning have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over that stretch.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nikita Kucherov 33 23 34 57 48 29 0% Brayden Point 34 16 22 38 13 11 44.3% Steven Stamkos 31 15 20 35 18 5 52.2% Victor Hedman 32 5 27 32 25 5 - Brandon Hagel 34 10 18 28 20 12 51.4%

Capitals Stats & Trends

The Capitals give up 2.7 goals per game (82 in total), the third-fewest in the NHL.

The Capitals' 73 goals on the season (2.4 per game) rank them 31st in the league.

In their past 10 matchups, the Capitals are 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Capitals have allowed 2.6 goals per game (26 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 24 goals during that stretch.

Capitals Key Players