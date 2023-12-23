How to Watch the Lightning vs. Capitals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Lightning (16-13-5) visit the Washington Capitals (17-9-4) -- who've won three straight -- on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
See the Lightning-Capitals matchup on BSSUN, MNMT, and ESPN+.
Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN, MNMT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Lightning vs Capitals Additional Info
|Lightning vs Capitals Odds/Over/Under
|Lightning vs Capitals Prediction
|Lightning vs Capitals Betting Trends & Stats
|Lightning vs Capitals Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Lightning Stats & Trends
- The Lightning have allowed 119 total goals (3.5 per game), ranking 30th in NHL play in goals against.
- The Lightning's 116 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the fourth-best scoring team in the NHL.
- In their past 10 games, the Lightning have gone 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Lightning have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over that stretch.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lightning Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nikita Kucherov
|33
|23
|34
|57
|48
|29
|0%
|Brayden Point
|34
|16
|22
|38
|13
|11
|44.3%
|Steven Stamkos
|31
|15
|20
|35
|18
|5
|52.2%
|Victor Hedman
|32
|5
|27
|32
|25
|5
|-
|Brandon Hagel
|34
|10
|18
|28
|20
|12
|51.4%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Capitals Stats & Trends
- The Capitals give up 2.7 goals per game (82 in total), the third-fewest in the NHL.
- The Capitals' 73 goals on the season (2.4 per game) rank them 31st in the league.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Capitals are 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Capitals have allowed 2.6 goals per game (26 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 24 goals during that stretch.
Capitals Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Dylan Strome
|30
|13
|7
|20
|11
|16
|53.3%
|Alexander Ovechkin
|30
|6
|14
|20
|17
|10
|0%
|John Carlson
|30
|1
|18
|19
|38
|21
|-
|Tom Wilson
|30
|10
|8
|18
|24
|20
|33.3%
|Aliaksei Protas
|29
|3
|12
|15
|10
|17
|34.7%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.