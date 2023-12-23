Jasper County, MS High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 2:33 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Jasper County, Mississippi. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Jasper County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Quitman High School at Bay Springs High School
- Game Time: 2:15 PM CT on December 23
- Location: Bay Springs, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Heidelberg High School at Bay Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 23
- Location: Bay Springs, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
