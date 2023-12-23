The James Madison Dukes and the Air Force Falcons play in the Armed Forces Bowl on December 23, 2023, starting at 3:30 PM ET, airing on ABC.

From an offensive standpoint, James Madison ranks 29th in the FBS with 430.3 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 30th in total defense (330.3 yards allowed per contest). Air Force ranks 81st in the FBS with 364.1 total yards per contest, but it has been carried by its defense, which ranks sixth-best by allowing only 277.3 total yards per game.

Here we will dive into all of the details about this contest, including how to watch on ABC.

James Madison vs. Air Force Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

City: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

Bowl Game Odds

James Madison vs. Air Force Key Statistics

James Madison Air Force 430.3 (43rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 364.1 (87th) 330.3 (23rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 277.3 (4th) 142.1 (89th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 275.8 (2nd) 288.2 (18th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 88.3 (133rd) 14 (33rd) Turnovers (Rank) 17 (64th) 21 (25th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (105th)

James Madison Stats Leaders

Jordan McCloud has 3,413 passing yards for James Madison, completing 68.9% of his passes and recording 32 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 311 rushing yards (25.9 ypg) on 92 carries with eight rushing touchdowns.

Kaelon Black has racked up 594 yards on 131 carries while finding paydirt one time as a runner. He's also caught 21 passes for 204 yards (17 per game) and three touchdowns through the air.

Ty Son Lawton has been handed the ball 126 times this year and racked up 568 yards (47.3 per game) with five touchdowns.

Elijah Sarratt's team-leading 1,076 yards as a receiver have come on 74 receptions (out of 92 targets) with eight touchdowns.

Reggie Brown has caught 51 passes for 1,010 yards (84.2 yards per game) and nine touchdowns this year.

Phoenix Sproles has a total of 387 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 47 throws and scoring three touchdowns.

Air Force Stats Leaders

The team's top rusher, Emmanuel Michel, has carried the ball 169 times for 747 yards (62.3 per game) with nine touchdowns.

Jared Roznos has racked up 332 receiving yards on 11 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Cade Harris has five receptions (on 13 targets) for a total of 179 yards (14.9 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Brandon Engel has racked up 178 reciving yards (14.8 ypg) this season.

