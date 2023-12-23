In the upcoming game versus the Washington Capitals, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Conor Sheary to light the lamp for the Tampa Bay Lightning? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Conor Sheary score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650

Sheary stats and insights

In one of 17 games this season, Sheary scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Capitals yet this season.

Sheary has zero points on the power play.

He has a 7.1% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have given up 82 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.1 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Sheary recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 7:12 Home W 5-4 12/19/2023 Blues 1 0 1 11:08 Home W 6-1 12/16/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:46 Away L 4-2 12/14/2023 Oilers 2 0 2 12:17 Away W 7-4 11/7/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 0:35 Away W 5-3 11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 13:22 Away L 6-5 OT 11/4/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:23 Away W 6-4 11/2/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 13:06 Away L 4-2 10/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 11:34 Home L 4-3 OT 10/26/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 12:48 Home W 6-0

Lightning vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, MNMT, and ESPN+

TV Channel: BSSUN, MNMT, and ESPN+

