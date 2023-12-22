The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-11) will look to break an 11-game road skid when squaring off against the No. 10 Baylor Bears (9-2) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Ferrell Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Baylor Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas

Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Mississippi Valley State Stats Insights

The Delta Devils are shooting 35.6% from the field, 7.7% lower than the 43.3% the Bears' opponents have shot this season.

Mississippi Valley State is 0-2 when it shoots better than 43.3% from the field.

The Bears are the rebounding team in the country, the Delta Devils rank 274th.

The Delta Devils score an average of 48.8 points per game, 21.6 fewer points than the 70.4 the Bears allow to opponents.

Mississippi Valley State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Mississippi Valley State scored 9.5 more points per game at home (68) than away (58.5).

At home, the Delta Devils allowed 70.3 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 77.5.

At home, Mississippi Valley State sunk 5.6 3-pointers per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged away (5). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.9%) than away (35.8%).

Mississippi Valley State Upcoming Schedule