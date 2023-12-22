Jackson County, MS High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Jackson County, Mississippi today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Jackson County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Gautier High School at West Harrison High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Gulfport, MS
