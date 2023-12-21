The Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming game against the Vegas Golden Knights is slated for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Victor Hedman find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Victor Hedman score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hedman stats and insights

  • Hedman has scored in five of 31 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Golden Knights.
  • On the power play he has two goals, plus 11 assists.
  • Hedman averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.2%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • The Golden Knights have given up 86 goals in total (2.6 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.6 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hedman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/19/2023 Blues 1 0 1 27:35 Home W 6-1
12/16/2023 Flames 1 0 1 24:41 Away L 4-2
12/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 13:40 Away W 4-3 OT
12/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 24:32 Away L 5-1
12/6/2023 Penguins 2 0 2 25:04 Home W 3-1
12/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 23:55 Home W 4-0
12/2/2023 Stars 1 1 0 19:23 Away L 8-1
11/30/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 24:59 Home L 4-2
11/28/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 24:37 Away L 3-1
11/27/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 24:09 Away L 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lightning vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.