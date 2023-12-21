Steven Stamkos will be in action when the Tampa Bay Lightning and Vegas Golden Knights meet at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. Looking to wager on Stamkos' props versus the Golden Knights? Scroll down for stats and information.

Steven Stamkos vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSSUN, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

1.5 points (Over odds: +180)

1.5 points (Over odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -128)

Stamkos Season Stats Insights

Stamkos' plus-minus this season, in 16:41 per game on the ice, is -12.

In 11 of 30 games this year Stamkos has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Stamkos has a point in 21 of 30 games this season, with multiple points in nine of them.

Stamkos has had an assist in a game 16 times this year over 30 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability is 35.7% that Stamkos goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 56.1% of Stamkos going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Stamkos Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have given up 86 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+26) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 30 Games 2 34 Points 2 15 Goals 1 19 Assists 1

